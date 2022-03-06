Best Penny Stocks to Watch This Week? 3 For Your Watch List

Check These 3 Penny Stocks Out For Your List This Week

If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy, there are hundreds to choose from. And as a result of the sheer number of penny stocks out there, investors have to have two things on hand. On one hand, traders need to have a trading strategy. This means knowing what your risk tolerance is and how to use that as an advantage.

PennyStocks.com - PennyStocks

And on the other hand, traders need to have a thorough understanding of the stock market right now and what it could do in the future. While this is easier said than done, using these will help to give you the best chance of making money with penny stocks in 2022. Considering that, let’s take a look at three penny stocks to watch this coming week.

Penny Stocks to Watch This Week

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

With an over 30% gain on Friday, March 4th, Camber Energy is on many investors minds right now. It’s clear that CEI stock has sizable bullish interest after a one month gain of more than 44%. And despite some small hiccups along the way, the overall pattern for CEI stock during that time has been positive.

\Now, there is no company-specific news that drove the price of CEI stock on March 4th. However, we can surmise that the majority of its recent momentum is due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This war has regulated in the price of oil skyrocketing, and subsequently, energy penny stocks doing the same. As a result, CEI has seen several periods of intense ups and downs in the last month or so.

The most recent company specific news however came on February 15th. On the 15th, the company announced that its majority owned subsidiary, Viking Energy, has closed on the acquisition of a proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection System. This acquisition was made with $21 million in cash and $5 million payable in shares of Viking on closing.

“This technology is extremely important. It truly is difficult to put a monetary value on a solution that can sense a broken power line and cut the electricity flowing through the line before the wire hits the ground. Arcing and sparking energized power lines are hazardous, and difficult to detect using traditional concepts. Unfortunately, people in places like California, Western Canada, Australia and other parts of the world are fully aware of what can happen when a downed, energized power line makes contact with the ground.” The CEO and President of Camber and Viking, James Doris

So, with all of this exciting news in mind, do you think CEI stock is worth adding to your list of penny stocks to buy?

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL)

On Friday, March 4th, shares of BCEL stock skyrocketed up by over 211% at market close. This is an incredible gain and comes as the company reported its full year 2021 and fourth quarter financial results. In the results, the company posted positivity regarding clinical activity for its compound, ATRC-101.

“Last year was a highly productive year for Atreca with regard to both clinical development of ATRC-101 and the generation and advancement of other pipeline assets. We are pleased to report additional results from the ATRC-101 program today. The data continue to show a significant association between activity and target expression.” The CEO of Atreca Inc., John Orwin

Fiscally, the company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with more than $148 million in cash on hand. And, its research and development expenses for the year came in at $78.3 million. While it did report a net loss of $109.3 million the majority of this was prior to the last three months of the year.

If you’re not familiar, Atreca Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company working on the development of antibody-based immunotherapeutics. Currently, its lead product is known as ATRC-101, which is in studies for treating multiple solid tumor cancers. This is a big deal and shows that the company is working hard to continue growing. So, with all of this in mind, do you think that BCEL stock is a worthwhile addition to your penny stocks watchlist?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is a penny stock that we have covered numerous times over the past few months. And again on Friday, March 4th, shares climbed significantly, ending the day up over 8.5%. This brings its one-month and six-month gains to a staggering 39% and 163% respectively.

Similar to CEI stock, one of the main reasons for the growth of GTE is the energy industry right now. And with tensions in Ukraine only continuing to rise, many investors are showing bullish sentiment on energy as a whole. The most recent news from the company came a few weeks ago when it announced its 2021 year-end reserves. In the results, the company stated that it achieved a 148% PDP and 123% 1P reserves replacement.

“During 2021, a combination of our ongoing reductions in per well drilling, completion and workover costs, our focus on maintaining low operating costs and the strong rebound in oil prices drove significant increases in our NAV per share after tax values to $1.59 per share (1P), up 124% from 2020, and $2.92 per share (2P), up 31% from 2020.” The CEO and President of Gran Tierra, Gary Guidry

Whether this makes GTE stock worth buying or not is up to you.

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching Right Now?

Finding the best penny stocks to buy is all about understanding where to look. With such a wide variety of penny stocks out there, it can be difficult.

But, because there is so much information available to all, researching and understanding that information, is crucial to making money with penny stocks. So, with all of that in mind, which penny stocks are you watching right now?