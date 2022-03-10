What You Can Do to Help Ukraine: A List of Top-Rated Relief Organizations and Additional Resources

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the situation has continued to escalate. According to the UN, two million Ukrainians have already fled their homes in what is the largest, fastest displacement of people in Europe since World War II. The millions of Ukrainians who remain in the country face brutal conditions, as Russian forces batter their cities and limit their avenues for escape.

As the world looks on in horror, many are wondering what they can do to help. Some people have gotten creative, booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no plans to visit to get money directly into the hands of those requiring aid. Donating directly to other organizations is also a great way to show support, but navigating the abundance of individual requests and available resources can be tricky, with some scammers already trying to capitalize on the chaos. Relying on information provided by sites like Charity Navigator, which independently assesses and rates nonprofits, can help ensure your donations make it to those who need them most.

If you're looking for additional ways to offer support, you might also consider participating in one of the many rallies unfolding across the globe or writing to your elected officials or congressional representatives. The nonprofit organization Razom for Ukraine has curated a helpful list of resources here.

To learn more about where you can make a direct donation, read on for Charity Navigator's list of highly rated nonprofits that have already undertaken relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

Where to donate to help Ukrainians, by relief category

Medical services

Medical supplies

Non-medical supplies

Water, sanitation and hygiene

Emergency housing

Long-term assistance

Other (cash/cash vouchers, logistic supply, animals)