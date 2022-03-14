Pete Davidson Is Quite Literally Flying to Outer Space Amid Kanye West Drama

If there’s anything Pete Davidson has shown Hollywood through his many high-profile public relationships and successful SNL and film career, it’s that everytime he seems to meet the bar, he raises it.

His latest announcement is no different — in fact it’s his most out of the world endeavor yet.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company, shared on Monday that he will be traveling into space on the company’s next passengered flight out of this atmosphere.

Davidson will be joined by CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon (founder of non-profit SpaceKids Global) and Marc Hagle (CEP of Tricor International) and Dr. George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC.

“Each astronaut on board NS-20 will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets,” Blue Origin wrote in a statement, explaining the charitable initiative tied to the launch. “The Club’s mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth.”

The flight, which is set to take place on March 23, will be the fourth human flight for the company.

Davidson is proceeded by actor William Shatner and former NFL star Michael Strahan who both reached space on their respective Blue Origin flights in October and November of last year.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience … I hope I never recover from this … I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened,” Shatner told Bezos following his flight last year. “It's extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.”

Davidson and the rest of the crew are expected to launch at 8:30 a.m. CT next Wednesday from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Bezos and Blue Origin made headlines last year as they engaged in an out-of-this-world legal battle with Elon Musk's rival space exploration company, SpaceX, after SpaceX was granted the sole lunar contract from NASA (which will allow Musk's company to eventually land on the moon in the future.)

“Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract,” Bezos said after losing the lawsuit.