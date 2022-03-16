NFTs Are Coming Soon to a Popular Social-Media Platform
The NFTs are coming to the platform in the 'near term.'
NFTs are coming to Instagram, according to comments from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.
The news came during an SXSW session featuring Shark Tank's Daymond John and Zuckerberg. During the event, Zuckerberg said the company is working on bringing NFTs to the platform in the "near term."
“I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," he said.
Related: Unlocking the True Potential of the Metaverse
Instagram hasn't been shy about its exploration of NFTs. In December, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was “actively exploring” NFTs during an AMA session.
During his weekly AMA @mosseri has confirmed #Instagram is actively exploring #NFTs and how they can make them more accessible to a broader audience pic.twitter.com/kF6Foi1Bx9— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 18, 2021
Instagram also isn't the only social-media platform exploring and embracing NFTs. Last October, Facebook announced that it will support non-fungible tokens to "provide a way for as many players as possible to build a business in the metaverse.” In January, Twitter started letting people use NFTs as their profile pictures.
Related: Metaverse: A Game-changing Innovation For Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Jane Poynter Wants to Take You to Space — and She's Not Doing It Like the Billionaire Boys' Rocket Club
-
Why One Burnt-Out Executive Left Her Job to Write the Book (Literally) on Women of Color in Corporate America
-
10 Game-Changing Pieces of Advice From Powerhouse Businesswomen
-
Starting a Business Empowered Jing Gao to Reclaim Her Name
-
The House of LR&C Co-Founder and CEO Christine Day Shares the 'Subtle Power Moves' That Amplify Her Voice
-
4 Ways Black Women-Owned Small-Retail Brands Changed the Game
-
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work