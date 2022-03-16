NFTs Are Coming Soon to a Popular Social-Media Platform

NFTs are coming to Instagram, according to comments from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The news came during an SXSW session featuring Shark Tank's Daymond John and Zuckerberg. During the event, Zuckerberg said the company is working on bringing NFTs to the platform in the "near term."

“I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," he said.

Related: Unlocking the True Potential of the Metaverse

Instagram hasn't been shy about its exploration of NFTs. In December, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was “actively exploring” NFTs during an AMA session.

During his weekly AMA @mosseri has confirmed #Instagram is actively exploring #NFTs and how they can make them more accessible to a broader audience pic.twitter.com/kF6Foi1Bx9 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 18, 2021

Instagram also isn't the only social-media platform exploring and embracing NFTs. Last October, Facebook announced that it will support non-fungible tokens to "provide a way for as many players as possible to build a business in the metaverse.” In January, Twitter started letting people use NFTs as their profile pictures.

Related: Metaverse: A Game-changing Innovation For Entrepreneurs