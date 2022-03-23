Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT's could launch their own metaverse, details here

NFT's Bored Ape Yacht Club collection is one of the most famous in the world. Made up of 10,000 unique pieces that exist on the Ethereum blockchain, it has revolutionized the market and its owners include celebrities such as Eminem, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Curry. In addition, the Universal Music label is already developing a virtual music group based on four of the apes in the collection and no one can deny the impact they have had on digital pop culture.

Last week Yuga Labs , the creator of NFT's (non-fungible tokens, that is, cryptographic assets that represent something unique) announced the arrival of ApeCoin (APE) , its own cryptocurrency. Now it presents a preview of Otherside , which could be its own metaverse, to be released next April.

Through a post on its Twitter account, the company released an animated video about Otherside in which one of the legendary apes appears resting on a bed next to a river while listening to the song " Break on Through (to the Other Side) ” by The Doors. After catching a bottle containing a strange glowing potion and drinking it, the character has a series of strange visions featuring characters from other Yuga Labs NFTs: Mutant Ape Yacht Club, World of Women, CryptoPunks, Cool Cats, Nouns, and Meebits. .

See you on the Otherside in April. Powered by @apecoin pic.twitter.com/1cnSk1CjXS – Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 19, 2022

The advance does not give further explanations, but its aesthetic refers to the world of video games and thousands of users have begun to speculate about the launch. A possible clue to solve the mystery is a post on the Twitter account of Animoca Brands , the video game developer that has also dabbled in creating metaverses. His tweet comments that "Animoca Brands is pleased to announce that we will be using @ApeCoin for the secret project we have been developing with @BoredApeYC" ; The post is accompanied by a link to sign up for somethingisbrewing.xyz , a landing page that shows the same dock where the ape was fishing with a button to install MetaMask, a browser extension that allows you to interact with Ethereum.

What is Yuga Labs planning? Just a video game based on his characters or a complex metaverse that powers his new cryptocurrency? Place your bets. There is nothing left to wait.

Animoca Brands is excited to announce that we'll be adopting @ApeCoin for the secret project we've been developing with @BoredApeYC . Also, a reminder - anyone can register at https://t.co/PCeVFBe6QX pic.twitter.com/UnAPaJiEsG — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) March 17, 2022

