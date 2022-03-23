Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to DJ at Major Music Festival This Summer

Side hustles are becoming more prominent as the normal linear and siloed career path has almost become a thing of the past, with many finding ways to monetize and prioritize hobbies and interests outside of their standard profession.

Alexander Tamargo | Getty Images

Just ask CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon, who’s turned his passion and hobby for DJ-ing into a full blown separate gig that’s gotten so big he’s managed to get his name in festival and concert lineups among some of the biggest names in music.

Lollapalooza, Chicago’s famed music festival that takes place each summer, dropped its lineup this week and announced that Solomon (who goes by the stage name of D-Sol) will be joining the roster of musical acts for the festival that is set to take place from July 28 to 31.

Related: How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship

CNN reported that a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the news.

“I thought for a minute, ’Well, can I do this? Can I not do this?’” Solomon told Fortune in an interview back in 2019 about beginning his DJ-ing career. “You know what, it’s who I am, and nobody would tell me not to play golf. And why shouldn’t I — because I’m a CEO?”

Solomon launched Payback Records in 2018, where all proceeds go to non-profit organizations aimed at working on the addiction crisis in the U.S. He is currently the only artist listed to the label.

Lollapalooza will be the second festival that Solomon has spun at, though it will be the first multi-day one of its scale.

In July 2020, he performed at a one-day, drive-in festival event in the Hamptons (Water Mill) headlined by the Chainsmokers, which drew criticism from then-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo for violating pandemic protocol.

Related: Goldman CEO Promises to Give Break to Tired Employees Who Work 100 Hours a Week

Lollapalooza saw over 385,000 at its 2021 festival, which brought harsh critique and controversy as the social-distancing guidelines were called into question. Festival attendees were, however, required to be vaccinated upon entry.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Doja Cat.