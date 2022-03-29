Get Cross-Platform Remote Access to Computers with DeskRoll

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In these days of remote work, you can't expect to always be at your office desktop. Especially as we get into summer, you're going to be spending more time outdoors or seeing the world. But that doesn't mean you can't still access your desktop when you need to. DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro helps to ensure that you always have remote access to your office computer or home machine no matter where you are.

DeskRoll is a browser-based remote control to help manage your home machine or other machines remotely so you can support company infrastructure, provide remote assistance for clients, and more when you're not physically where you would need to be. All you need is an HTML5-compliant browser.

DeskRoll provides cross-platform remote desktop access so you can provide remote support with any OS, including mobile devices, no matter where you are. PC or Mac users, iOS or Android — it doesn't matter. When you've remotely accessed a computer, you'll have a reliable and secure remote connection that works through firewalls, proxies, and NAT. You'll be able to view and control a remote desktop, send files, use clipboard sync and keyboard shortcuts, enjoy a built-in text chat, get incoming support request notifications, and much more — all without admin rights required. DeskRoll supports unlimited computers and clients and offers detailed statistics to calculate your team's work hours and get documentation for the work you've done remotely.

More than 20,000 IT professionals worldwide trust DeskRoll. That's part of the reason why it has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on G2, and 9.8 out of 10 stars on TrustRadius.

If you want to be able to step away from the computer every so often without panicking or to provide remote assistance to clients, DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro can help. Get a two-year subscription today for 83 percent off $599 at just $99.

