These Wireless Earbuds Offer Elite Noise-Cancellation

There are so many headphones on the market, it can feel overwhelming to figure out what you want. Do you want the noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones that will block out the world so you can hyperfocus on those late night work sessions? Do you want something lighter and more flexible so you can enjoy podcasts on your commute? Why not settle on something that lands right in the middle? The EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer the best of both the over-ear and in-ear worlds.

The EarFun Air Pro earbuds are in-ear buds that fit comfortably in your ears without wires but won't compromise on sound quality or noise-cancellation. EarFun partnered with Edifier to engineer custom-designed speakers for the Air Pros that perfectly complement EarFun's QuietSmart™ Hybrid ANC . That way, you can enjoy truly outstanding sound through 10mm composite drivers that produce 25 percent larger frequency bandwidth for treble and double the bass, all while eliminating up to 38dB of ambient noise. Plus, the ANC offers a stereo mode to immerse yourself in listening, a single earbud mode to use either bud independently, and a transparent mode to have conversations without having to remove your earbuds.

With a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the EarFun Air Pros are especially good for entrepreneurs thanks to the extensive 32-hour playtime with the included charging case. You won't have to constantly recharge throughout the day, which is good since the six microphones and customized noise-cancellation algorithm make them especially great for taking calls throughout your day. With an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your ear, voice control to access Siri or Google, and more convenient features, the EarFun Air Pros make life as an entrepreneur just a little bit easier.

Get a set of earbuds that check off all the boxes. Right now, you can get the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for 50% off $99 at just $49.99.

