Grammy Winner Bruno Mars Is One of the Highest-Paid Artists on the Planet

In what some would call an upset and what others would call unsurprising, Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic (the R&B duo with musician Anderson .Paak) won Best Song, Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for their hit "Leave the Door Open."

Emma McIntyre | Getty Images

Mars now has 14 Awards in his trophy case, stemming from his collaborative work and solo endeavors throughout the years. Along with the accolades, Mars has amassed an eye-popping net worth as well.

Born Peter Gene Hernandez, Mars began his career by writing and producing songs for major artists like Adam Levine before making his breakout as a vocalist in 2009. He was featured on Travie McCoy’s hit song "Nothin’ on You" alongside rapper B.o.B., and then on McCoy’s 2010 hit, "Billionaire."

His first studio album was released later in 2010 where two of his songs "Grenade" and "Just the Way You Are" soared up the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 before releasing his sophomore album in 2012, Unorthodox Jukebox, which put Mars on a world tour that grossed an estimated $156 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is estimated at $175 million.

“I just really care about what people see,” Mars said in an interview with CBS about his career and success. “I want them to know that I’m working hard for this.”

Mars performed at the Super Bowl in 2014 after being dubbed the 12th highest-paid musician worldwide in 2013, making an estimated $18.8 million.

His next tour was from 2017 to 2018 (for the album 24K Magic) which nearly doubled his first tour’s success with a gross estimate of over $300 million.

He was called the 4th highest-paid musician for the year 2018 (with about $100 million in earnings) and was also named the 54th highest-paid celebrity in that same year, according to Forbes.

Mars currently has three studio solo albums, 30 singles and one album alongside Paak in Silk Sonic.