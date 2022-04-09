Your Coding Journey Starts with Python

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is the world's most popular programming language for good reason. It's relatively easy to learn by standards, it's extremely scalable, and its general-purpose nature makes it valuable in a wide range of applications, from app development to machine learning algorithms. As an entrepreneur, you should always be looking to stay on the cutting-edge, and having some basic programming skills will help you do that. So, why not learn Python? The 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle can help you do it in your own time.

StackCommerce

This 12-course bundle includes courses from some of the web's top instructors, including Dr. Chris Mall (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Zenva Academy (4.4/5-star rating), and Mashrur Hossain (4.6/5-star rating). Through these courses, you'll start off as an absolute beginner and work your way towards being able to earn your PCEP certification.

This bundle is both general and practical. You'll learn how to set up a Python project and utilize variables and operators to start working with your project. You'll learn how to manage data with lists, tuples, ranges, and dictionaries; control program flow with conditionals and loops; use functions for program execution; and get an introduction to object-oriented programming.

From there, you'll be well on your way to working through practical, hands-on projects. In these courses, you'll work with many Python integrations including Django Core for web development, Web3 for program automation, OpenCV for computer vision and machine learning, TensorFlow for app development, and more. You'll even build a smart security camera with Raspberry Pi. By the end of the courses, you'll be fully prepared to take and pass the PCEP, the entry-level certification to most professional Python positions.

Start your coding journey today. Right now, The 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $35.

Prices subject to change.