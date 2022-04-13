Leaf Round Raises $300,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leaf Round, an alternative investment platform, has raised $300,000 in pre-Seed funding from Upsparks, Super Capital and senior business leaders of McKinsey, Bain, Barclays and Adobe. Leaf Round will use the funds to further its product building efforts and create market awareness about the company and its offerings. It will also focus on content driven marketing to enhance the understanding of the product.

Pexels

“We aim to target the MSME credit gap of $345 billion as an investment opportunity, which can be plugged using leasing. There is massive potential in this space and the success of this funding round gives us the boost needed to achieve the goals of our product and create an impact on the Indian investor,” said Nishchay Nath, co-founder, Leaf Round.

India has the highest fintech adoption rate globally. The fintech transaction value size is set to grow from $66 billion in 2019 to $138 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 20 per cent.

“The work done by the Leaf Round team is incredible. The software product is clear and responsive. The support is top notch and the asset backed deals are breaking new ground for retail investors,” said Vineet Sharma, senior director engineering, Adobe.

Founded by Nischay Nath, Soumya Kushwaha and Avinash Verma, Leaf Round offers asset renting as an alternative investment platform where investors can buy and rent assets such as furniture, IT equipment and more.