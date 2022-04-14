Style Statement: Maison D'AngelAnn's Spring/Summer Collection For 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maison d’Angelann, the international fashion brand led by Ukrainian designer Anna Chybisova, has debuted its new collection for the 2022 spring/summer season.

The new line, which includes everything from casual floating dresses to glamorous gowns covered in crystals, is all set to catch the eyes of fashionistas around the world.

Available in a variety of color palettes, the brand’s latest offerings underline Chybisova’s belief in the age-old aphorism that “beauty will save the world.”

At a time when her country of origin is under strife, Chybisova is hoping her brand’s new line centered on feminity will help in spreading a message of beauty in such tumultuous times.

Chybisova founded Maison D’AngelAnn in 2014, leading it to become one of Ukraine’s leading fashion brands in a matter of just three years, with it expanding to the Middle East in 2017.

Maison D'AngelAnn’s Spring/Summer collection for 2022 was recently showcased at Harvey Nichol’s in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

