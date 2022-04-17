The Executive Selection: Rituals

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We are loving Amsterdam-born luxury cosmetics brand Rituals’ limited edition Serendipity collection, with the range including body and home care products that have been formulated using opulent oils to nourish one’s skin.

Serendipity for Him by Rituals.

We’re particularly impressed with its eau de parfum for men, which has been infused with the soothing and warm notes of almond oil, as well as the contrasting scents of cardamom, oakmoss, and earthy chypre accords. Trust us, this one’s a must-have.

