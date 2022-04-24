This Platform Offers More Than 600 App Automation Integrations

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the fast-paced digital age, we're all trying to find ways to save time. Especially if you're trying to build a business. As such, automation has become a business imperative. There are many ways to implement automation in your business but few are as seamless or as low-code as KonnectzIT Automation Platform.

KonnectzIT

KonnectzIT has earned 4.3 stars on Capterra, thanks to its seamless tools to integrate with all of your favorite apps and build automated workflows in a matter of minutes. KonnectzIT offers more than 600 integrations, from Gmail and Slack to ConvertKit, helpdesk, and much more. With a visual builder, you can build automation by simply dragging and dropping an application and then connecting nodes that make the most sense for your current needs. Intuitive and insightful elements help you see the progress of your automation efforts and the ever-growing app library offers many integration methods from OAuth and API to webhook to utilize workflows for all aspects of your business.

Once you're set up, you can arrange, sort, organize, and access your workflows in efficient folders to see how automation is helping different aspects of your business. The task history lets you track every workflow progress so you can tweak the automation or solve errors quickly — all without ever writing a line of code. The cloud-based platform also offers a range of languages so you can access it in whatever your native language is.

With a KonnectzIT Automation Platform: Pro Plan, you'll get support for 4,000 tasks and operations per month, parallel scenario execution, formatters, multi-step automation, and more. On another platform, or setting up automation independently, it could cost you thousands of dollars and dozens of hours. Instead, sign up for KonnectzIT for 77 percent off $180 at just $39.99 today.

