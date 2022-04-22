The tacos of the Mexican infulencer Juanpa Zuirta are criticized on social media and there are memes

We have seen it many times: successful like to undertake . Visionaries as they are, they look for ways to take advantage of their image to create new businesses: hotels, restaurants, clothing lines, cosmetics and !

Medios y Media | Getty Images

The most recent to try his luck in this last area is Juanpa Zurita , who officially presented his taqueria, La Milagrosa , through a post that exceeded 360,000 likes on his Instagram profile (where he has almost 29 million followers). The influencer explained: “As you know, I am a resounding fan of tacos and whenever I leave Mexico, it is what I miss the most. Almost a year ago the crazy idea of 'Can you make tacos that really taste like tacos, outside of Mexico?' Today, 359 days later, I am proud to say that with a great team we are launching @taquerialamilagrosa in Colombia, Peru and obviously Mexico!