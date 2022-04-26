VS Mani & Co. Raises $370,000 In Angel Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Speciality south Indian food brand, VS Mani & Co., on Tuesday announced to have raised $370,000 in an angel funding round, from prominent angel investors, including Haresh Chawla, Anupam Mittal, Ashish Hemrajani, Sidharth Rao, Rajan Navani, actor-producer Rana Daggubati, and Sattva Group’s family office. Funds will be utilized to take its already profitable, online-first business into other channels and expand its product line to include south Indian snacks.

“Many south Indian foods are popular across the country. But there are hardly any pan-India players who have consolidated this opportunity into a comprehensive, ready-to-consume range of south Indian delicacies. We want to create a ‘national south Indian brand’, so to speak - and we have a strong brand story to facilitate this”, says GD Prasad, founder, VS Mani & Co.

“VS Mani strikes a chord with its brand story, transporting consumers to the quintessential south Indian home of GD’s childhood years. It is well placed to grow into a leader in the specialty south Indian foods segment, one where there are hardly any national players”, says Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group.

Founded by GD Prasad in 2020, VS Mani & Co. is a Bangalore-based FMCG company offering authentic south Indian packaged foods and beverages. The food brand is a tribute to the loving south Indian home in which he grew up.