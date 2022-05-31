Video Marketing Statistics: Top Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Look around. Do you see people immersed in their phones? Well, they're probably chatting, browsing the web or scrolling on social media. And if they're online, there's a good chance they're watching videos.

What fascinates me is how video has gained popularity over the past decade and how marketers and creators have embraced it to communicate with the world. It's one of the reasons why my team and I started our annual video marketing survey.

This year, 59% of marketers said that video marketing showed a positive ROI, and 58% plan to incorporate more videos into their marketing strategies in the future. These stats are a great indication that video is serving businesses well.

Here's how videos powered marketing campaigns in 2021:

65% of marketers said they wanted to build awareness for their brand, and 64% said that video helped them achieve that.

55% of marketers said they wanted to increase engagement, and 60% said video helped them with this goal.

37% of marketers said they wanted to boost conversion, while 57% were able to get results.

Now, video marketing is constantly evolving, so we also wanted to analyze global trends. In this article, I'll share some of the most interesting insights and trends, so marketers and creators can upgrade their online strategies.

1. It's a mobile-first world

The mobile-first shift began in 2012, and it has become ubiquitous. Our survey found that 68% of consumers watch videos on their phones — a 2% increase from last year. This initial shift, combined with the rise of social media, created a fertile ground for the video boom we've seen over the past few years. In fact, 59% of people spend a quarter or more of their time on social media watching videos.

For businesses that are building an online presence, mobile optimization is the key. Whether it's your website or your content, if your presentation isn't mobile-friendly, people will lose interest and turn their attention elsewhere.

The takeaway: Savvy marketers have already leaned into the mobile-first landscape. According to Statista, mobile advertising spending in 2021 reached a record $288 billion (USD) worldwide. Their latest data suggest that spending will reach $413 billion by 2024. If you haven't optimized your content for mobile, then make it your top priority.

2. Short videos are taking over

The first platform that popularized short videos was Vine in 2012. Smartphones and online social networks like Vine made it easier for people to create and publish content online, and just like that, short-form video content entered the mainstream. The platform was reported to be the world's fastest-growing mobile application but was shut down in 2017.

After that, more powerful apps emerged. In 2016, TikTok entered the social playing field and took the world by storm. The app's addictive layout and features made it a hit with a younger audience. According to Piper Sandler's 43rd semi-annual Generation Z survey, TikTok emerged as teens' favorite social media platform, overtaking Snapchat for the first time.

Shortly after TikTok's success, other platforms jumped on the short-video bandwagon. YouTube rolled out Shorts, Instagram released Reels, and almost every other social platform now has a "stories" feature that allows you to upload short videos, too. And even though short videos are popular, that doesn't mean long-form content is dead.

Our survey found that for Millennials, YouTube is still the number one platform for watching video content. But just by the sheer volume of short videos uploaded every day, it's clear that bite-sized content is a big part of people's lives.

The takeaway: Since short videos are more candid and relatively low effort, marketers can easily dive in and engage with their audience through this medium. My team recently started a TikTok channel, and it's been a great way to showcase our company culture. Since content on TikTok gets decent organic reach, at least for now, we managed to build an audience in just a few months. A few of our videos even went viral. So, if you want to keep your business top-of-mind, try making short videos.

3. Live streaming

During the pandemic's peak, when social distancing kept us apart, live streams brought us together. People attended live-streamed weddings and concerts from their homes.

According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global live streaming market size may to expand to $247,275 million (USD) by 2027, and marketers are jumping on board. As the world opened up, we also saw hybrid events gain popularity. This trend has paved the way for more immersive experiences that merge the digital and physical spaces. Lil Nas X's virtual concert on Roblox is an example of what we'll be seeing more of.

The takeaway: For businesses with warm audiences or short sales cycles, live streams could be a great way to engage with people in real-time. You could quickly get viewers' opinions and answer questions. It's personalized communication at its best.

General consumer trends show that people are looking for less formal, more immersive media experiences, and video can check all the right boxes.

I believe innovation will keep happening in this space, and it'll be exciting to see how creators and marketers apply that to their content and advertising. When it comes to content and communication, we're witnessing an evolution. And this is where creativity thrives. As a marketer, experimenting with video will allow you to become even better at your craft. So, embrace this medium and see where it takes you.