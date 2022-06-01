How to Find Your Brand Magic and Magnify Your Message

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Magic is real. It's here whether you want to believe in it or not. In today's world, as an entrepreneur, finding this brand magic will probably mark the difference between building an amazing brand or simply blending in without standing out from the crowd.

Finding your brand magic is all about diving deep into your brand personality and figuring out what will make people want to have a long-lasting relationship with your brand. How many times have you come across a brand that moves you, inspires you or changes your mindset?

Did you know that Harvard professors say that 95% of purchase decisions are subconscious? This means that people make emotional decisions most of the time. So, if your brand isn't evoking emotions in people, you may have to change your and messaging strategy. In this article, I'm going to outline some simple steps to find your unique traits and amplify your message to the world.

Define your brand voice and make it unique

Let's pretend for a moment that your brand is a person. How is this person? How does he or she react to bad jokes or sensitive topics? How does this person walk into a room? Is he or she shy, or the center of attention? How does this person lead a conversation? What topics are they passionate about?

These are just some questions to get you started. But you should dive deep into this step and understand how your humanized brand would behave in the real world. This will help you to correctly build its personality and define a brand avatar that will help you in your future marketing strategies.

Then comes the part about making it unique. There are so many different personality types. In fact, there are 16, according to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which is an introspective self-report questionnaire that indicates different psychological preferences and outlines different personality types. When it comes to understanding how to make your brand unique, it's not just about saying "My brand personality is an ENTJ." It's about understanding what life habits and mindsets align with what you want your brand to promote.

For example, if you have an ethical brand, your brand personality will most likely be obsessed with sustainability principles, work ethics and transparency. So, once you've got that figured out, then comes the fun part of building your brand personality and pulling all the pieces together.

Define your brand principles and make sure they're present in everything you do

This step may sound a little basic, but basic doesn't mean boring. Your brand principles will define your business practices and your marketing core message. They will be the building blocks of your powerful brand.

Like our previous example, if transparency is one of your brand principles, it needs to be embedded into everything your brand does, including transparency with your workers and the outside world. These brand principles will also outline your core message. Think about this core message like your brand mission statement, and whenever you're creating any type of content or new product, ask yourself: Is this thing that I am working on aligned with my brand principles? How is this connected back to my brand? Am I being coherent with my core values?

If the answer to all these questions is "yes," congratulations! You have a brand that is completely aligned with its mission. If not, think twice about your content strategy, and reframe it until you get your message powerful and impactful.

Identify your brand magic and amplify it

You've made it to the final step. You have a clear, powerful brand voice and compelling brand principles. Now, all you need to do is add the cherry on top of your marketing strategy. Your magic. But how do you find it? For me, I believe your brand magic is your "wow factor."

It's that intangible energy that surrounds your brand. It's those creative words sprinkled in your copy that make people grin while they read something about you. It's the unique tone and angle that you constantly build up over time.

Think of your brand magic as a human personality that only grows and evolves year after year. It's like when you suddenly turn 50 and feel like an interesting person that has a unique way of opening up a conversation with strangers or when you open a bottle of wine that's over 10 years old. Your brand magic is that cherry on top of everything you do. It's what makes people relate to your brand and connect. It's your overall essence and sense of existence.

Harness the power of ethical storytelling to spread magical content online

I've unlocked for you the principles of building a unique brand. Now, use these tips to pursue spreading your brand magic in your content on all your platforms.

Now more than ever, conscious consumers need ethical storytelling in their lives. With so many mental health issues, social injustice, and unethical business practices, consumers are eager to receive positive messages from brands that take that extra step. Don't be afraid to make bold statements or speak up and defend your principles in relevant conversations. Brands that are willing to set examples for future generations are the ones that will, in the end, make a bigger impact in this world. And if you're lucky, you'll also drive change.

Imagine if your message could help people make different life decisions, go after their dreams or change their consumption habits. What would happen if you could change the lives of millions of people? Speak with liberty, and show up for your people. Address social issues, talk about your ups and downs and be transparent. Take the leash off, and see how your powerful and ethical content will help you fly. It only happens if you believe in magic, of course.