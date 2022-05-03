Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Experience with an Apple iPad Pro

When you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle on high-quality products that have been restored to their peak functionality.

In the remote working world, you depend a lot on your laptop. And while there are many great laptops and tablets on the market, sometimes it's smarter to look to the past when it comes time to get a new machine. When you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle on high-quality products that have been restored to their peak functionality. Case in point: this Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB.

If you spend a lot of time working on the go — whether you're a CEO, a designer, a salesperson, or anything else — it pays to have a flexible, portable tablet to work from. You can't do a whole lot better than the iPad Pro, especially when you can get this 2016 model for more than $400 off.

The 2016 iPad Pro has a 9.7" Retina display to display your content in stunning detail and offers 128GB of internal storage for all of your apps, software, music, movies, photos, and more. The ten-hour battery life lets you browse, surf, and watch all day long without having to worry about finding a battery source while dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 ensure you're always connected.

Taking a lot of calls? The 12MP iSight and 5MP FaceTime HD cameras let you videoconference with crystal-clear clarity and snap incredible photos and take awesome video wherever you are.

With this bundle, you'll get the iPad Pro as well as a UL Certified wall charger, a Lightning cable, and a black snap-on plastic case in the OEM Apple white box.

Upgrade your working materials by looking to the past. Right now, you can get an Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB for a remarkable 58 percent off $749 at just $310.99 for a limited time.

