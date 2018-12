Treat them as you would employees, even though they aren't.

November 7, 2001 1 min read

Motivating independent contractors can be tough. How do you make them feel like part of your business? Communication is key. Send regular memos or hold in-person meetings with independent contractors to let them know what's going on in the company. Also include them in company social events, such as holiday parties or company picnics.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need