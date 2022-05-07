Learn the World's Most Popular Programming Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2022, the world's most popular programming language is one that has been around for decades. Surprised? Python has stood the test of time by remaining massively scalable, eminently user-friendly, and so general-purpose it's trusted to build everything from websites to machine learning algorithms.

If you want to learn to code, Python is a great place to begin. And The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle can help you get started. This eight-course bundle takes a broad approach to Python, starting you with the basics before delving into a number of specific use-cases.

Getting started, you'll understand fundamental Python functionality and start to work with basic data structures. You'll use basic Python structures like strings, lists, and dictionaries and begin to write Python scripts to perform automated actions. You'll use core programming tools like functions and loops, use variables to store information, and much more. All the while, you'll get familiar with Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and start creating programs with Python.

Leveling up, you'll learn about language constructs and explore concepts like generators, decorators, callbacks, higher-order functions, context managers, and more. You'll also understand parallel and asynchronous programming before going into some of the more specific, practical, hands-on courses.

In those courses, you'll explore GUI, CGI, network, email, and XML programming in Python. You'll learn how to use Python for spatial analysis in ArcGIS, create multi-armed bandit algorithms, learn how to make a Python ReportLab, and get down to the basics of web scraping with Python. Through all of these hands-on courses, you'll discover the sheer breadth of Python's applications and start to develop professional-grade skills.

Start your journey by learning the world's most popular programming language. Right now, The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle is on sale for just $39 for a limited time.

