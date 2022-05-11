Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

The tech giant announced that it will be discontinuing production of the music-playing product on Wednesday.

By

The glory days of the early 2000s were elite for millennials.

It was the age of updating your Top 8 friends on your MySpace profile, messaging your friends (and crushes) on AIM and figuring out ways to download songs off of Limewire or Kazaa, only to sync them to your iTunes library where you could transfer them for portable listening onto this new device by Apple that was called in iPod.

Today, Apple broke the hearts of many (and made many feel very old) by announcing that it would be sunsetting the production of the iPod.

The iPod, which first debuted over 20 years ago in 2001, was the first of its kind MP3 player that raised the brows of many with its original brow-raising “1,000 songs in your pocket” tagline.

The tech giant made the announcement Wednesday that the only remaining iPod that’s still on shelves — the iPod Touch — would only be sold until supplies last before Apple closes the chapter on the revolutionary music-playing device.

Related: Half of of Apple's U.S. Employees Are Now From Underrepresented Communities

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a company release. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Fans poured their hearts out on social media upon hearing the news, sharing their favorite memories with the device and lamenting the loss of an iconic tech favorite.

The original iPod (which held 1,000 songs and could last on a full charge for 10 hours) morphed and evolved throughout the years, constantly raising the bar for what a portable music playing device could be.

From the aesthetically pleasing colorful iPod minis to the first-of-its-kind iPod Video (the concept of a device with video-playing capabilities was unheard of at the time) to the iPhone predecessor iPod Touch (launched in 2007), the iPod set the stage for what technology and smart devices are capable of today.

Related: Apple Launches First Budget 5G iPhone

Reuters pointed out that Apple hasn’t reported sales of iPod devices since 2015.

“The biggest thing about iPod is it holds 1,000 songs. Now this is a quantum leap because for most people this is their entire music library. This is huge,” Apple founder Steve Jobs said upon the original unveiling of the iPod over 20 years ago. “The coolest thing about iPod is that your entire music library fits into your pocket. OK? You can take your whole music library with you, right in your pocket. Never before possible. So that’s iPod.”

How far we’ve come.

Apple was up over 19% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News

The man who married a hologram in Japan can no longer communicate with his virtual wife

Entrepreneur en Español
Leadership

4 Principles to Develop Next-Level Leadership at Your Company

Scott Miker

Scott Miker

Entrepreneurs

A Simple (But Not Easy) Guide to Achieving Almost Any Dream

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Read More