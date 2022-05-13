6 Best Language Learning Apps for Your Summer Travels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Almost ready for a break? Summer is fast approaching and who can blame you if you want to step away and enjoy some travel this year? If you're planning on leaving the country, you'll find it's much easier to get around when you can speak the local language. So take some time before you go to learn a new language with one of these top apps.

Babbel

1. Babbel Language : Lifetime Subscription (All )

The world's top-grossing language learning app has more than ten million users worldwide for good reason. Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and made to teach you practical vocabulary efficiently. In 10- to 15-minute bite-size lessons, you'll learn the most important topics you need to know at your own pace.

Babbel Language Learning

2. Lingoda Language Classes

Lingoda is like the traditional way of learning a new language as an adult. You know, going to a class and learning from an in-person teacher. Except Lingoda does it all online. You'll take live Zoom classes with certified teachers in either small groups or private individual classes all tailored to your level so you can progress as fast or as slowly as you want. So, if you're dying to learn Spanish before your trip to Mexico this summer, Lingoda is specially tailored to make you conversational fast.

Lingoda Language Classes

3. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Mondly uses state-of-the-art speech recognition and a roster of professional voice actors to get you into a conversation-focused curriculum. It provides positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly and helps you focus on the core words and phrases you need to know to speak up to 41 different languages.

Mondly

4. Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Speakly claims to be the fastest way to learn a new language. Combining science and computational algorithms, Speakly teaches you the 4,000 most statistically relevant words of eight different languages in order of their importance so you can function in another country quickly.

Speakly

5. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone

This bundle is headlined by Rosetta Stone, considered by many the "Gold Standard" of language learning and trusted by international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor for three decades. You'll get lifetime access to this powerful software, as well as lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited, an online learning platform where you can access courses on just about anything.

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone

6. The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk

With this special, you'll also get a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, but the flagship language learning platform is uTalk. uTalk, like the name suggests, is all about speaking. It helps you learn a wide variety of languages on any device by listening to native speakers and "conversing" with them to help you gain confidence in your chosen language.

The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk

