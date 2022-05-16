Get 15 Coding Courses for $3 Each

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When we asked readers what they considered the most important skills to learn back in 2020, the vast majority of them were related to . That's not all that surprising considering the digital world is only going more digital. It can be expensive to try to keep up with trending and maintain in-house talent to keep your business in the digital age.

StackCommerce

Why keep spending big money on outside talent, though, when you can learn some of today's most important coding skills yourself? The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle has you covered and it's on sale now.

This bundle includes 15 courses from leading instructors like Ardit Sulce (4.6/5-star instructor rating), Joe Gahl (4.6/5 rating), John Bura (4.2/5 rating), and many more. The comprehensive bundle casts a wide net, teaching you web development, app development, decentralized app development, cloud computing, data science, and much more.

You'll get up to speed with the "backbone of the internet," JavaScript, and learn through real-life examples how to develop web projects from scratch. You'll learn how to add complexity through a variety of JavaScript libraries and add improved design with HTML, CSS, and other UX/UI elements. You'll master database management with SQL, get an introduction to Amazon Web Services (AWS), and learn how to build Google Chrome extensions and use the Google Go language.

Furthermore, there are courses to aid in software development by introducing you to C++ and Ruby on Rails. You'll learn how to build apps on the blockchain, create your first NFT, and much more. It's a complete guide to mastering some of today's most important technologies.

Stop paying others to code when you can learn how to code yourself. Right now, The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle is on sale for just $44.99.

Prices subject to change.