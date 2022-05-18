Exercise at the Office with This Pedal Exerciser

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you have a lot on your plate. But one of those things you really shouldn't sacrifice is . There are a number of good reasons why entrepreneurs should make time for exercise. The biggest of all is that exercise can help you tap into the endorphins and serotonin you need to be your best self. But when you're really short on time and just can't make it to the gym, what do you do? One easy way to make sure you get a little cardio burst every day is with the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser.

LifePro Fitness

This compact, miniature elliptical machine is specially designed for use under your desk. The lightweight machine packs up easily and goes with you anywhere so there's absolutely no excuse for not getting a workout during your workday.

The FlexStride has eight resistance levels that are easily calibrated to suit your needs while the backlit LCD lets you view and track your progress. The wide pedals have rugged, non-slip surfaces so you can take calls or work with spreadsheets while keeping your legs active and breaking a sweat. As you work, you'll bolster your core strength, circulation, flexibility, and muscle tone, all while seated at your desk or collapsing on the couch at the end of a long day. No need to squeeze the gym into your busiest days.

Even if you are going to the gym, the FlexStride makes a great warmup machine or post-workout recovery machine to help you improve your athletic performance.

Find out why the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser has earned 4.7 stars on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 33 percent off $269 at just $179.99. That's less than an annual gym membership for a machine that you can make use of every single day.

