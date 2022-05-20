Tap into New Mediums with This A/V Training Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some entrepreneurs know they have a creative streak to tap into. Finding ways to indulge your creativity is important not just for helping your business reach the next level, but for helping you become your best self, as well. And sometimes, you need a little boost to get there.

In The 2022 Digital Music & Content Creator Bundle, you'll learn ways to amplify your creativity through audio and visual production, discovering new ways to make your products and services stand out, and finding new ways to express yourself.

This 11-course bundle is taught by Tomas George (4.5/5-star instructor rating), a UK-based music producer, sound engineer, composer, and entrepreneur who has been producing and writing music for over a decade. He has an M.Mus. Master's in Music Production and a B.A. in Music Composition and tons of real-world experience that informs these courses.

The course is broken into a few different sections covering music theory and songwriting, audio recording and mixing, music marketing, and production. You'll learn how to use tools like Ableton, Adobe Premiere Rush, Audacity, and more as you get a comprehensive understanding of the platforms that musicians and content creators use.

In the marketing courses, you'll learn how to find your audience and promote yourself across a number of social media platforms, understand marketing funnels for musicians, and get comfortable distributing your music to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Finally, you'll learn essential camera settings for video recording, getting familiar with terms like frame rates, shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. Then, you'll learn how to edit clips, add audio effects, and customize your video in Adobe Premiere Rush.

