No matter what type of business you operate, there are strategies that can help catapult your organization to the next level. A great way to learn these business-building and growth techniques is to look at an industry where small and independent businesses are out-pacing the growth of the larger enterprises: craft brewers.

Shutterstock

In 2021, beer sales in the U.S. were up 1 percent, whereas craft brewer value sales grew 8 percent, according to the Brewers Association. To unlock some of the wisdom behind this fast-growing industry, we’re bringing you a webinar with two craft brewery owners who have experienced exponential growth in their businesses and have knowledge to share about growing a business in a field that was previously dominated by large chains and mass producers.

Join us for a free webinar, 10 Lessons on Business Building and Growth from Craft Brewery Owners, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein, this conversation will provide attendees with 10 lessons to help any business build and grow strong from the start.

Speakers will include Daniel Callender, co-owner and founder of Salty Turtle Beer Company, which was recently named the best brewery in North Carolina in 2021 in NC Tripping’s Best Of North Carolina Competition. Since opening their doors 4-1/2 years ago, the Salty Turtle Beer Company has quadrupled their overall beer sales in volume.

Also joining the conversation is Mara Shelton, the owner of Tobacco Wood Brewing Company. Founded in 2018 as a single location taproom and nano brewery, Tobacco Wood Brewing Company has grown into a two taproom with restaurant microbrewery producing more than 1,500 barrels per year. The company is poised for 150 percent year-over-year growth again in 2022, after a whopping 350 percent growth in 2021.

Together, we will pull back the curtain on what’s made these two business owners incredibly successful by sharing the lessons they’ve learned, the mistakes they’ve made (so you can avoid making them yourself), and the plans they have for future growth.

The 10 Lessons on Business Building and Growth from Craft Brewery Owners webinar will take place live on Tuesday June 21 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.