10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it's also one of the best sales holidays of the year. Entrepreneurs love a good discount, we know, so we've dropped prices on some of the best that the Entrepreneur Store has to offer.

Check out some highlights available on sale before May 31, no discount code needed.

1. Sam's Club Membership PLUS $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card

Entrepreneurs love to save, so why not lock in additional savings for the entire year? Sam's Club is one of the leading wholesale clubs in the country, offering unrivaled discounts on all sorts of home goods and office supplies.

Get a Sam's Club Membership + $10 E-Gift Card for $14.99 (reg. $55) for a limited time.

2. The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

Who doesn't like to win some money? When you complete this puzzle, you'll have a chance to win $1,000,000. Even if you won't win that amount, you could also win $1, $100, or $1,000 if you're lucky. Everybody who completes the puzzle wins something.

Get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for $30.

3. MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light

Hitting the beach this summer? Why come in when the sun goes down? This inflatable waterproof light glows like a beautiful orb on the beach (or anywhere you take it) to give you a powerful, durable source of light.

Get the MOGICS Coconut for $34.99 (reg. $49) for a limited time.

4. Hum Bug: Bug Zapper Lantern (Blue/4-Pack)

Nobody likes bugs. But this handy zapper doubles as a bug repellent and a lantern. It's rechargeable to dispense 16 hours of light and up to 12 hours of bug-zapping capabilities.

Get the Hum Bug for $44.99 (reg. $319) for a limited time.

5. Full Face Snorkel Mask

Get underwater and enjoy the whole view with this full-face snorkel mask that won't obstruct your peripherals or uncomfortably squeeze your eyes. It's like having a glass bottom on your boat.

Get the Full Face Snorkel Mask for $49.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

6. Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle

Sample fine wine from around the world this summer. This collection of best-selling wine from Splash Wines will take you on a tasting tour — all for less than $4 per bottle.

Get the Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle for $50 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

7. The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021

Every entrepreneur could benefit from Microsoft Office. Most probably have an idea of how to use it. But with this bundle, you'll not only get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, you'll also get eight courses to become a true master of each individual program.

Get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 for $69.99 (reg. $1,949) for a limited time.

8. CLIQ Portable Camping Chair

Make sure you always have a place to sit this summer, whether you're at a concert or on the trail. This camping chair folds up to the size of a water bottle, making it supremely portable.

Get the CLIQ Portable Camping Chair for $85.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

9. Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle

Considering picking up a new hobby this summer? Why not try drone piloting? This bundle includes two 4K drones with complementary features to give you endless hours of aerial fun this summer.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle for $159.99 (reg. $398) for a limited time.

10. Outdoor Movie Bundle: Wemax Go Portable Projector & 50" Portable Screen

Turn your backyard into a movie theater with this bundle! It includes a Wemax Go ALPD Laser Projector that features a cinema-grade laser and built-in WiFi to broadcast virtually anything you want to watch onto the included 50" portable projection screen.

Get the Outdoor Movie Bundle for $499.99 (reg. $798) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.