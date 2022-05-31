BetterPlace Acquires OkayGo To Formalize Gig-Economy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BetterPlace, a full-stack platform for frontline workforce management, has announced the acquisition of OkayGo, an on-demand blue-collared gig workforce management platform for enterprises, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to reduce the cost of hiring for enterprises by 15 to 20 per cent by providing them a pool of pre-skilled and pre-verified workers ready to be deployed for short-term tasks.

"Despite having a large employable pool, enterprises in India are now facing an acute shortage of skilled workforce. The only way to solve this problem is to provide a mutually beneficial marketplace geared towards enabling people to gainfully employed. This acquisition is a major step towards that direction, allowing us to inch closer to our goal building a better world for enterprises and frontline workers in India," said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, BetterPlace.

BetterPlace has been formalizing this industry through technology in a way which uplifts the dignity and well-being of the frontline and gig-workforce. This acquisition will consolidate the frontline workforce management space in India and make BetterPlace a large player in the space, as per the company's statement.

"We started OkayGo with a clear vision to empower half a billion people to get flexible gig-opportunities and provide businesses with high quality talent instantly. BetterPlace would provide us a fillip to achieve our vision," said Tomonaga Tejima, co-founder, OkayGo.

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace is a tech platform for frontline workforce management. Through its platform play, BetterPlace also offers flexible and contractual staffing solutions to its clients through its workforce fulfillment business vertical, BetterPlace Select.