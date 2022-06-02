Medtech Startup EzeRx Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Seed Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EzeRx, Bhubaneswar-based medtech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund from certain promoters of Mankind Pharma Limited, including Sheetal Arora. The fund raised will be used for scaling up its operations and marketing along with boosting its sales in various markets across India, Africa and South East Asia, seeking global certifications and boosting its R&D efforts.

Pexels

"Proper detection of health problems is the very first step in curing the ailment. Therefore, we intensively worked towards developing and manufacturing advanced medical devices for effective management of the curative and preventive health care ecosystem. The funding will help our company in securing partnerships with healthcare providers to integrate our products into their platform," said Partha, founder, EzeRx.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening the healthcare infrastructure while integrating more advanced screening solutions accessible across the country, taking a more patient-centric approach, as per the company's statement.

"EzeRx primarily focuses on providing high accuracy screening solutions, using a hand-held device, for everyday primary health-related concerns that many a time go unnoticed because of their passivity. It is my strong belief that devices like EzeRx will change people's approach towards healthcare in India," said Sheetal Arora, promoter and CEO, Mankind Pharma Limited.

Founded in 2018 by Partha, Chaitali Roy and Sudip Roy Chowdhry, EzeRx is an easy, painless and non-invasive screening solution to identify primary health parameters at an early stage such as ailments in liver, kidney, lungs, blood glucose level and common problems like Anemia, in less than a minute without withdrawing blood from the human body.