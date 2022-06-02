Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The has faced a whirlwind of recent pressures contributing to investment uncertainty and steep falls in the . The market losses at the hand of factors like , the conflict in Russia and Ukraine and rising interest rates has prompted predictions as to what exactly comes next for the global economy as these opposing factors reach their boiling point. CEO, Jamie Dimon, shared a frank warning that "you better brace yourself" for an economic "hurricane."

Dimon argues that while the current economic landscape isn't as threatening as the conditions that led to the Great Recession, there is certainly an inevitable whirlwind that may lead to unfavorable outcomes for the larger economy.

Related: 4 Ways to Protect Your Business From Inflation

"Right now it's kind of sunny, things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this," Dimon said at a Bernstein conference. "That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way."

Dimon went on to stress that, like any unpredictable natural disaster, it's a matter of impact and scale — factors that are difficult to estimate, but the important thing is to prepare for the storm regardless.

Who is JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon?

Jamie Dimon has been the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase since 2005 and has a net worth of about $1.8 billion. Dimon also previously served on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. His success has earned him a spot on Time's list of 100 most influential people a total of four times.

Why is the stock market down?

Along with the catalysts like inflation, rising interest rates and the Fed being in a "bind," Dimon stated that the conflict in Russia and Ukraine may be one of the biggest risks to the global economy. "Wars go bad. They go south. They have unintended consequences," Dimon said, and added that the conflict will contribute to ongoing spikes in commodity costs. The ongoing economic pressures are further exacerbated by the overseas conflict, prompting investors to steer away from "riskier" stocks, contributing to much of the recent crypto and digital currency drops.

Related: Billionaire Investor Warns U.S. Economy Could Face 'Serious Problems' If Fed Doesn't Hike Rates Within the Year

When will the stock market recover?

Despite Dimon's stern prediction of an inevitable economic storm, JP Morgan's Marko Kolanovic believes quite the opposite, and actually predicts an upward turn in 2022. According to Kolanovic, the stock market might actually erase all of its losses by the end of the year and finish flat, completely bypassing a recession as consumer spending remains solid.

Despite recent declines of the stock market, Kolanovic remains confident in an economic upturn as consumer spending continues to be strong and the post-pandemic reopenings fuel optimism.

One thing Kolanovic and Dimon can agree on is that the war in Ukraine certainly poses the biggest risk to the global economy. However, Kolanovic said he predicts a "settled solution" by the end of the year, a resolution of which would be the last piece to bypassing any form of economic storm.

Related: What the Invasion of Ukraine Really Means for Business