What you call your business matters more than you think.

August 7, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A carefully considered name is key to consumer recognition and recall. Poorly named products or businesses often fail because there is no memory connection. Great names build imagery in the minds of consumers. Good names are also easy to pronounce. Customers are less likely to ask for something by name if they can't figure out how the heck to say it. Great names also grow with a company.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business