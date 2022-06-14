Since announced his bid to acquire for an estimated $44 billion back in April, there have been rumblings about disgruntled employees and worried shareholders, with some investors even suing the billionaire for not disclosing his shares in the company when they allege he should have.

NDZ | Star Max | Getty Images

Although Musk reportedly met with top Twitter brass for several days to explain his vision for the social media company before making a formal bid, the Tesla CEO has yet to address Twitter's staff as a whole — until now.

Per sources citing an internal email sent out by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk will be addressing employees in a company-wide meeting set to take place at Twitter HQ this Thursday.

Related: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Gives Update on Musk Transaction as Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Board

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the news to CNBC, though Entrepreneur has reached out to Twitter for additional confirmation.

The company's all-hands meeting will be moderated, with employees having the opportunity to submit questions to Musk beginning this Wednesday.

The news of Musk's attendance comes just one week after Twitter executives told employees that the company is anticipating a shareholder vote on Musk's proposed acquisition by early August.

Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal several times, citing the company's inability to provide him with thorough data on what percentage of Twitter's total user base consists of spam accounts and bots.

Related: Twitter Announces Hiring Freeze, Ousts Top Execs as Elon Musk Announces His Bid is 'On Hold'

At the end of last month, Twitter held its annual shareholder meeting where Agrawal vaguely referenced Musk's potential acquisition at the start of the meeting.

"We are working through the transaction process," the Twitter CEO said. "For regulatory and other reasons, we cannot discuss the transaction today. Even as we work toward closing this transaction, our teams and I remain focused on the important work we do every day to serve the public conversation."

Though Musk is the majority shareholder of the company holding roughly 10% of Twitter's total shares, he was not in attendance at that meeting.

Twitter was down 38% year over year as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Elon Musk Said He Isn't Worried About Twitter Employees Quitting