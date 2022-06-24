The Upskilling Disruptor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Disprz is a skill and career acceleration suite platform for multifaceted enterprises. Launched in 2015, Disprz is one of the leading home-grown companies, focused on enterprise learning. The company is able to create and deliver a comprehensive learning and development program for any organization for their employees across levels of designation and areas of interest new joiners or entry-level employees to mid and senior-level employees with artificial intelligence and SaaS.

Disprz Subramanian Vishwanathan, co-founder and CEO, Disprz

"We provide Learning Management System, Learning Experience platform (LXP), and Frontline Enablement (FLE) products suits specifically curated based on organizations' requirements to enhance employee productivity, growth, and skillsets that are required to grow professionally. These modules offer hyper-personalized skills and at the comfort and mental bandwidth of the employee - learning anytime, anywhere, on the job," said Subramanian Vishwanathan, co-founder and CEO, Disprz.

Digitalization changed the overall scenario due to the pandemic as it picked up pace and momentum turning the future into present which in turn led to a high demand across multi- national companies, corporates, small and medium enterprises to enhance and upskill their employees with effective solution and keeping in mind the convenience of the employees. Disprz curates upskilling suites covering grey, white, and grey collar workforce which creates a visible contribution in terms of empowering teams across organizations, creating business impact along with career progression. A mobile friendly platform also enables learning in the flow of work.

"Disprz is based on three major factors – software as a service, learning and development and the Internet of Things. The products provided by us aim to help SMEs and larger organizations to upskill and upgrade their employees as per their needs and requirement bridging the gap between the organization and employees. The services offered by Disprz aim to benefit individuals or employees across sectors. This has led to our constant and fast growth, and we are expanding in various other industries such as food, services, logistics, and e-commerce covering blue, grey, and white-collar workforces," added Vishwanathan.

Sustainability comes with extraordinary customer experience and visible results and constant innovation to cater efficiently and effectively to our customers and potential customers to be and as learning and development managers, Disprz is expanding our horizons in various countries. The company is present in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East catering to some of the leading organizations such as ICICI bank, Motilal Oswal, Wellness Forever, HDFC Life insurance, Danone, IOCL, etc. and is expanding its presence in US, Europe and ANZ regions, catering individuals, institutions and helping them upgrade and upskill in as per their interests making them job ready.

