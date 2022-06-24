Intel India Opens New Design And Engineering Center In Bengaluru

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Intel India, today, has announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT. The event also had the presence of Nivruti Rai (Country head, Intel India and vice president of Intel foundry services) and eminent leaders from the government and industry.

"In order to enable India's aspiration to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, it is imperative for the country to accelerate the pace of digitalization with focus on innovation and engineering excellence across semiconductor product design, including hardware and software. Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The new design and engineering center spreads across 4.53 lakh sq ft across two towers at Ecospace Business Park, with each tower consisting of G+5 floors. It features state-of-the-art-facilities including IoT-based systems like desk booking platforms, real-time room occupancy indicators etc. One floor of 70,000 sq ft is dedicated to high-tech R&D labs for silicon design and validation purposes. The facility sports an industry-best office design with a host of employee amenities such as more than 50 video-enabled conference rooms, phone booths, collaboration spaces, breakout zones and lounge areas.

"With significant contributions to Intel's technology and product leadership, Intel India continues to accelerate innovation in design and engineering. This new state-of-the-art center in Bengaluru offers an amazing environment for our employees to innovate while they enjoy energetic and collaborative vibes in the workspace," said Nivruti Rai.

As per company statement, Intel India has been accelerating innovation and advanced engineering in the semiconductor area over the last two and half decades. Today, it is Intel's largest design and engineer center outside Us, with state-of-the-art design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Intel has invested over $8 billion in India to date and continues to expand its R&D and innovation footprint in the country.