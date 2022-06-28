How to Manage All of Your Documentation on Your iPhone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you almost certainly deal with a wide range of documents from a wide range of clients every day. With so much back and forth, you need a reliable scanning and tool, and they don't get much better than iScanner.

iScanner is an iOS app that turns your iPhone into a digital office. It's the number one scanning app on the App Store with 4.8 stars on more than 70 million downloads, and has earned rave reviews from the likes of Tech Tribune, 9to5Mac, and Gizmodo which writes, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

This comprehensive tool uses AI to make high-quality scans of documents, educational materials, to-do lists, and more while giving you the tools to edit, annotate, and share them with ease. The document scanner works on all kinds of documents, facilitates e-signing, and allows you to store scans as multipage PDF or JPEG files for seamless sharing and storage. A PDF scanner also allows you to scan documents and photos to a range of formats, scan multiple pages into one document, use OCR to recognize text from scannable objects, and mark up or redact documents as much as you want. You can even edit scans using color correction and noise-removing features and share them with password protection.

iScanner offers a range of various pre-set scanning modes, including ID card and passport, QR code, counting scans, math expression scans, and it can even measure an object's length or calculate the area of a room. It's a complete office toolkit right on your iPhone or iPad.

Manage documents smarter than ever.

