's latest feature is a big win with high-note hopefuls.

The music streamer's latest update has been dubbed by users as "karaoke mode," and even offers a scorecard to let you know just how accurately you matched the lyrics and notes.

TikTok user Lyramoon went viral this week after making the discovery.

The new feature is available to all Spotify users (even those with the free version) — it just requires an update to the latest version of the Spotify app on whichever device you use to play music.

To use the new feature, select any song and scroll down to view the song's lyrics. Once the lyrics appear, an option to click "sing" will appear on the top right corner. Clicking this will activate "karaoke mode." When the song is over, users will receive a final score based on how well they did.

The app has rolled out other new features this year, including the ability to hide and unhide songs, which allows users to block songs from appearing on app-generated playlists and radio stations.

The audio streaming app is coming off of a strong Q1 of 2022, posting 422 million MAUs, an increase of 19% from the same time last year. The company also brought in 182 million subscribers in Q1, a 15% increase year over year.

"Our business exhibited strength and resiliency in Q1. Nearly all of our key metrics surpassed guidance, led by MAU outperformance, healthy revenue growth, and better Gross Margin," the company said in a release. "Overall, we are very pleased with the performance of the business and remain highly encouraged by the traction we are seeing."

As of Tuesday morning, Spotify was down over 62% year over year.