Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure...

By
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Today on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).
In this episode, Kate and Andrew discuss:
-The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA), which seeks opportunities among companies engaged in recovering from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, fires, floods or earthquakes
-Why Andrew believes it's important for investors to have exposure to this potentially growing category
-How the VettaFi Natural Disaster Response and Mitigation Index was developed
-Which diverse group of industries constitutes the index components
-How Andrew is bringing overseas companies, that may be difficult to access, to investors as part of the basket of stocks
-What little-known domestic stocks are tracked in the portfolio?
-Why the ETF is equal-weighted, rather than being market-cap weighted, like the S&P 500
Home Depot (HD)
Lowes (LOW)
Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
Generac (GNRC)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Clean Harbors (CLH)
Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
Learn more about the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
ProcureETFS.com
FEMA ETF
UFO ETF
MarketBeat All Access

MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

Let's all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and Trends

Is Radio Shack's Inappropriate Twitter Account a Genius Marketing Move or Just Another Annoying Troll?

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Networking

Hate Networking? So Did I Until I Tried These Tricks

Curtis Sparrer

Curtis Sparrer

Leadership Skills

Turn Your Managers Into Your Biggest Asset for Winning the Great Resignation

Britt Andreatta

Read More