Make a Trade

When it comes to trade talks, we're not just talking about big business. Small-business owners can do a lot of trading too. You may think your mailing list is proprietary and should never be shared with anyone else, but it may be one of the best things you can trade. A simple case of "You show me yours, I'll show you mine" can beef up your mailing list with hot prospects. The trick: Find someone who sells a noncompeting product or service to find a similar market and swap lists.

