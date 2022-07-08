Get $40 Off This Home Golf Simulator

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business may get done on the links sometimes, but if you're not impressing anybody with your game, it may make it harder to close the deals. So, get out and practice. Or, better yet, stay at home and practice while spending considerably less money on lessons and driving ranges.

SwingLogic

With the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home MicroSimulator, you can practice as much as you'd like without having to leave the comforts of home. It's like having a mini TopGolf at home and during our Deal Days promotion, you can get it for a significant discount before July 14.

The newly designed SLX MicroSim is a full 4K home golf simulator that uses software from E6 Connect, Title X, and Divot Island to achieve lightning quick speed compared to other products' latency. The highly customizable calibration lets users tune results based on their individual swing characteristics while E6 Connect has outstanding swing analysis to help you improve your swing mechanics.

You can play golf with the entire family as SLX MicroSlim is easy to pick up for people of all ages and abilities. You can mirror to your TV using an iOS device and play some of the world's most famous courses in the comfort of home, no matter the weather. Plus, you can even use your real clubs and real balls if you'd like to play off a hitting mat and really get used to what's in your bag.

Find out why the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator has earned 4.4 stars on Amazon on hundreds of reviews. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get it for just $169.99 (Reg. $249). But that's only if you purchase by July 14 so make sure to act fast.

Prices subject to change.