Control Your Home Office Devices From Anywhere with This Smart Plug

If you're working from home, you need all kinds of things to build an effective home office. But one of the most obvious things is also one of the easiest to overlook. You have a number of devices that draw power, right? So how are you going to power them all? A surge protector is essential and the Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug gives you that multiple outlet portability with an extra perk: It can make some of your electronics smart.

Eco4Life

This smart plug offers all-in-one protection for anything you plug in. That means protection against short-circuiting, over-current supply, surging, fires, and voltage surge faults. It provides four USB fast charging ports, a three-sided power strip, and four adapter spaced outlets to accommodate all of your devices. It even has built-in high-speed internet connectivity to access scheduled services with an app on your smartphone.

Even cooler, this outlet is fully controllable using the Eco4Life mobile app so you can create your own ecosystem of smart devices. You can group multiple plugs in one area or in different places around your home and control each independently. The timer lets you schedule all of your various devices while voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri lets you instantly operate devices that are plugged into the hub. The app also lets you monitor your smart appliances anytime and share access with your family. That way, everybody is looped in and can use your smart home effectively.

Your home office needs a surge protector and everything could benefit from being a bit smarter. Take your devices, appliances, and more by the reins with the Wireless Wall Tap Smart Plug, on sale for 20 percent off $49 at just $39.99 for a limited time.

