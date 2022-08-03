5 Things to Consider Before Hiring a Marketing Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It seems you can't turn around on the Internet (virtually speaking) without bumping into a marketing consultant. They're in your email inbox and Instagram DMs, claiming that they'll help with your SEO, your paid digital ad strategy, the about page on your company website, etc.

The problem? Many of them — if not most of them — are a sham. Before you hire a marketing consultant, consider these five strategic steps in evaluating and screening their bona fides and qualifications.