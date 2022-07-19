Eka Care Raises $15 million in Series A Led by Hummingbird Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eka Care on Tuesday announced to have raised $15 million in Series A funding round led by Hummingbird Ventures with participation from 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal, Rohit MA and other investors. Funds will be utilized to develop products, hiring, educating consumers on the benefits of maintaining a health profile and helping doctors move to digital practice. Eka Care is the first private platform approved by Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to facilitate the creation of the ABHA card. It is an ABDM-approved PHR app where users can receive their digital medical records from ABDM-affiliated health service providers.

Company

"Our vision is to build a technology backbone to create and manage a health profile for every Indian. The trust of marquee investors in our vision has elevated our confidence. We are super excited to continue reforming the way healthcare is delivered in India by building tools for healthcare providers and users," said Vikalp Sahni, founder & CEO, Eka Care.

"The first act in building a Digital India was driven by the creation of a universal system for digital identity and a scalable payment layer, which is now well-known globally as UPI. The next act is to proliferate the use of digital health services in India with the government's UHI initiative. We are privileged to be a part of the journey, and look forward to witnessing Eka becoming the health profile for every Indian", said Akshay Mehra, India lead, Hummingbird Ventures.

Eka Care was founded by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli in December 2020. Abhishek Begerhotta joined them as an advisor later. Eka Care is helping Indians build their health profile for better health outcomes and savings in healthcare spending. For doctors, Eka Care has built an advanced digital clinic management tool. Within the first year of launch, Eka Care became the largest repository of health records and vitals in India, with over three crore health records, 16 lakh ABHAs, and over 5000 doctors using its advanced EMR solutions. For doctors, Eka Care offers a full stack clinic management platform which helps them to improve their online presence, create a digital diary, write digital prescriptions & communicate with their patients digitally. It allows doctors to save time and earn more from their practice.