Protect Your Business by Learning Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity Essentials

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the FBI, the cost of cybercrime to businesses exceeded $4.2 billion (on more than 300,000 reported cases) in 2020. The clear takeaway from this report is that cybersecurity is no longer an option for businesses; it's absolutely mandatory.

StackCommerce

But how do you invest in high-quality cybersecurity measures for your business? Hiring a team is far too expensive. Purchasing tools is a good start but sometimes you need a more personalized defense.

So, why not learn some cybersecurity tactics yourself? You can in The Complete 2022 PenTest & Bundle. The six-course bundle will give you an introduction to cybersecurity, help you learn some productive methods of defense, and even prepare you to pass several crucial cybersecurity certification exams.

Each of the courses in the bundle is taught by iCollege, one of the leading names in online learning. With offices on three continents, iCollege has helped students in more than 120 countries learn today's most important technical skills. Plus, they're even trusted by organizations in Silicon Valley and the Fortune 500 to keep employees' skill sets up to date.

One of the most important elements of this bundle is penetration testing. Pentesters are trusted by organizations to break into systems to expose vulnerabilities and posit solutions. You'll learn the common tools and techniques used by pentesters during a security audit, explore hacking platforms and test environments, and prepare to pass the CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) certification exam.

You'll also get hands-on hacking training, learning how to hack different computer systems and discovering leading practices for vulnerability testing. Plus, you'll prep for the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v11 and CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310) exams.

Want to invest in cybersecurity? Invest in yourself. Right now, The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle is on sale for just $49.

Prices subject to change.