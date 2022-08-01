Get This Refurbished Apple MacBook Air for More Than $1,000 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency, and that often boils down to your . You want tech that will allow you to do your best work all the time, no matter where you are, but you also want to get the best deal you can. That's why it's smart for entrepreneurs to buy refurbished.

Apple

Refurbished electronics have been previously used but returned to the factory, fixed up, and are now for sale for a discounted price. Take for instance, this Apple 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB. It has a Grade A refurbished rating, is a 2017 model, and you can get it for more than $1,000 off retail price.

This refurbished MacBook Air will give you outstanding bang for your buck on a 13.3" widescreen display with 1440x900 native resolution. It utilizes an outstanding 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card to render high-quality images and give you the enhanced processing power you need to power through all of your tasks, no matter where you're working. It also offers 128GB of flash storage, more than enough to store your most important files.

Working on the go? The MacBook Air's sleek design makes it extremely useful for working while traveling or heading to the library or coffee shop. You can connect anywhere via WiFi connection and utilize Bluetooth to connect external devices. It even offers a 12-hour battery life that will help you churn through everything you have to do for your entire day. That makes it an especially useful tool for remote workers or anybody who does a lot of business travel.

Upgrade your technology without breaking the bank. Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74 percent off $1,599 at just $413.99 now.

Prices subject to change.