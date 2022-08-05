People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
Thunderstorms and subsequent flooding in the Orlando area have put a damper on summer vacations.
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!
Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort.
Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through the parks, waist-deep in rainwater while others run for cover, their oversized ponchos barely making a difference in keeping them dry.
Based on the videos, it appears the infrastructure and storm drainage systems might not be equipped to handle such torrential rainfall, leaving many customers disgruntled and disappointed.
@waltdisneyworldparks Epcot flooding at its finest hour #disneyrain #disneyparks #disneyweather #flooding #disneynews #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneymagic #epcot #distok ♬ original sound - DisneyWorldTom
@roadwarriors4life The storms rolled in tonight. #disneyworld #severestorms ♬ A Storm Is Coming - Tommee Profitt & Liv Ash
@catherinepreshus0 Ahh good old Florida weather ☺️#fyp #disneyworld #disneyworld50 #disneyworldflorida #rain ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From "Disney") - Geek Music
@allearsnet don't worry. this happens all the time. #disneyrain #disneyweather #disneyparks #disney #disneyworld #disneytrip #disney2022 ♬ Disney Pictures Intro - Disney Pictures
@_disney._stuff_ #duet with @thisisreallynotnormal Flooding at the Magic Kingdom #disneyworld #disney #magickingdom #disneytiktok #disneyparks #florida ♬ original sound - Amy Tangerine, Disney Blog
@waltdisneyworldparks Just a little Magic Kingdom hail today #disneyrain #disneyparks #disneytips #disneyworld #disneymagic #magickingdom #flooding #disneynews #disney #foryourpage ♬ We have got hail - DisneyWorldTom
@dvc_park_hoppers I thought we were on the safari? #monsoon #thunderstorm #fyp #noanimals #flood #disneyparkstiktok #disney #wet ♬ original sound - DVC_Park_Hoppers
The videos were taken at all of Disney's parks, with some parkgoers stuck on rides being rained on and others hiding under awnings to wait out the storms. Other videos show people seeking shelter and wading through the water to escape from hailstorms.
"Is it even a true Disney trip if at least ONE of the Parks doesn't flood and put you in ankle deep water," one user joked on a video posted by the @WaltDisneyWorldParks account.
"Absolutely not, it's a must," The Disney account responded. "Especially in the summer months."
Disney blog Inside the Magic points out that it usually rains in the parks once a day during the summer, but flooding and storms of this magnitude are a rarity, even though the amusement park was built on swampland.
Summers in Florida are often wet; July to September is considered the peak rainy season.
"While the overall threat for severe weather diminishes, heavy rainfall and seasonal river flooding remain significant hazards, along with frequent lightning," the National Weather Service warns of Florida summer weather.
It looks like even the magic of Disney can't stop the weather dangers of the outside world.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Kale Was a Garnish Before This Creative Genius Made It Famous. Here's How She Did It — and What She's Planning Next.
-
Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps to Ensure That It Resonates.
-
This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just as Much as Customers
-
Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day
-
Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald's Most Iconic (and Essential) Ingredients — and How They're Setting New Standards
-
Remote Work Shouldn't Be Up for Debate
-
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.