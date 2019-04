There are listings online.

August 23, 2001 1 min read

If you're looking for a business to buy or a broker to help you in your purchase, stop by www.BizBuySell.com. In addition to searching broker listings and 10,000 businesses for sale, you can read up on business valuation and financing.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need