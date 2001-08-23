Expansion News--A&W, Captain D's, La Quinta Inns

<b></b>

August 23, 2001

Raleigh, North Carolina-A&W Restaurants Inc. is expanding its presence in airports with the opening of an A&W restaurant at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina by franchisee Anton Airfoods Inc. The new restaurant is slated for a summer opening. Two more A&W restaurants will open in the same airport in the fall. -Yorkshire Global Restaurants Inc.

Nashville-Captain D's Seafood announced that the company is embarking on its most aggressive expansion effort in its 32-year history. The expansion, which will significantly increase the number of both franchised and company-owned restaurants, will result in approximately two-thirds of the company's restaurants being operated by franchisees, up from one-third today.

Captain D's will continue to expand in the Midwest and Southeast while exploring other markets, including Denver, Houston, Indianapolis and St. Louis. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

Irving, Texas-La Quinta Inns is accelerating its growth plans, adding hotels despite a soft economy that has slowed the expansion plans of some of its competitors.

Capitalizing on a strong, well-regarded brand, the company is growing through its new franchise program, as well as through the construction of a handful of company-owned units, says Butch Cash, La Quinta's president and CEO. The hotel chain launched its franchising program in September and has already signed 31 agreements. Fifteen franchised hotels will open this year. -Dallas Business Journal