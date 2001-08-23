Expansion News--A&W, Captain D's, La Quinta Inns

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Raleigh, North Carolina-A&W Restaurants Inc. is expanding its presence in airports with the opening of an A&W restaurant at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina by franchisee Anton Airfoods Inc. The new restaurant is slated for a summer opening. Two more A&W restaurants will open in the same airport in the fall. -Yorkshire Global Restaurants Inc.

Nashville-Captain D's Seafood announced that the company is embarking on its most aggressive expansion effort in its 32-year history. The expansion, which will significantly increase the number of both franchised and company-owned restaurants, will result in approximately two-thirds of the company's restaurants being operated by franchisees, up from one-third today.

Captain D's will continue to expand in the Midwest and Southeast while exploring other markets, including Denver, Houston, Indianapolis and St. Louis. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

Irving, Texas-La Quinta Inns is accelerating its growth plans, adding hotels despite a soft economy that has slowed the expansion plans of some of its competitors.

Capitalizing on a strong, well-regarded brand, the company is growing through its new franchise program, as well as through the construction of a handful of company-owned units, says Butch Cash, La Quinta's president and CEO. The hotel chain launched its franchising program in September and has already signed 31 agreements. Fifteen franchised hotels will open this year. -Dallas Business Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market