GNC Settles Suit With Franchisees

<b></b>

August 27, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pittsburgh - General Nutrition Companies Inc. has settled three lawsuits brought by franchisees claiming they were charged more for products than company-owned stores were. Under the settlement GNC will offer wholesale product credits worth $125 per month, per franchise store for the next year, $4.2 million in all.

The settlement still needs the approval of 90 percent of GNC's franchisees, a doubtful outcome in light of a recent New York Times article describing franchisee complaints about GNC franchise practices. - Associated Press