Raising Capital With Credit Cards

Don't overlook your own resources when funding your business.

September 26, 2001 1 min read

One of the most overlooked avenues of obtaining start-up capital is credit cards. This option used to be used solely as a last resort because most credit cards charged extremely high interest rates, but that is changing. Many credit cards are lowering their interest rates to make this a more viable option. This is a way to get several thousand dollars quickly without dealing with paperwork, as long as you don't exceed your credit limit.

